SIA to take over SilkAir's Busan services in Oct

Singapore Airlines (SIA) will take over SilkAir's services to the South Korean port city of Busan from Oct 28.

SIA will use a bigger aircraft than its regional unit to boost seat capacity by 76 per cent so it can meet growing demand, the carriers said yesterday.

The aim is to fly to Busan four times a week, maintaining SilkAir's frequency, using the 285-seat Airbus A330-300 which has 30 business class and 255 economy class seats.

The A330s can accommodate 123 more passengers than SilkAir's 162-seat Boeing 737-800s, which now serve the route.

Demand has been "very encouraging" since the flights started on May 1, said Mr Tan Kai Ping, SIA's senior vice-president of marketing planning.

"Busan has proven to be another popular gateway into South Korea, complementing SIA's services to Seoul.

"We look forward to helping further grow travel... with the increase in capacity."

SIA and its low-cost unit Scoot also operate 31 weekly flights to Seoul.

Sales for SIA's new Busan flights started yesterday. Customers with existing bookings on SilkAir on and after Oct 28 will be re-accommodated on SIA.