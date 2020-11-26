SIA shares soar on heavy volumes in 2 days

Singapore Airlines (SIA) have been taking off for the past two days on heavy volumes with some significant movements yesterday.

The stock was up 17.7 per cent on Monday's close by 9.15am before sliding back to end the day 3.86 per cent ahead at $4.58 on trade of 46 million.

The bulk of its volume came from large trades - each valued at more than $150,000. Almost a hundred such large deals were done before 11am, ShareInvestor noted.

The counter started climbing on Tuesday amid active trading, surging 8.4 per cent on 34.1 million shares - nearly seven times its average daily turnover of about five million shares during the past three months.

The last time it closed above such levels was on May 5, the last day of cum-rights trading before SIA's $8.8 billion cash call, which included a rights issue of shares and a 10-year mandatory convertible bond (MCB).

The dip in SIA shares on Monday after the last-minute postponement of the Singapore-Hong Kong air travel bubble was less severe than the drop of Hong Kong peer Cathay Pacific Airways.

SIA finished Monday 0.5 per cent lower while Cathay Pacific fell 4.2 per cent.

Cathay Pacific also recovered on Tuesday, advancing 7.8 per cent.

The air travel bubble was put on hold less than 24 hours before the scheduled launch on Sunday.

The Singapore and Hong Kong governments will announce early next month when the flights will restart.

CGS-CIMB noted on Monday that while the suspension of the travel bubble was disappointing, it will likely be part of "a series of stops and starts on the arduous road to recovery".

Investors have also been optimistic about the impending arrival of Covid-19 vaccines, pushing SIA's stock to outperform the Straits Times Index by 5.3 per cent in the past month, CGS-CIMB analyst Raymond Yap said on Monday.

He reiterated its "add" call on SIA and target price of $4.57, and said that "patient investors with a one-year horizon should be able to reap the rewards of upcoming Covid-19 vaccinations". CGS-CIMB recommended investors to buy on any dips.

Separately, SIA announced on Tuesday night that $500 million worth of 3.5 per cent, 10-year notes, will be issued on Dec 2. The offer, launched with an initial size of $300 million, was upsized after "strong appetite was apparent from a select group of private investors".

Net proceeds from the issuance will be used for general purposes, including refinancing borrowings.

With the $500 million notes, SIA has raised about $12.7 billion since the start of the 2021 financial year. That includes $8.8 billion from the rights issue and MCB, $2 billion from secured financing, $850 million via a five-year convertible bond announced two weeks ago and more than $500 million through new committed lines of credit and a short-term unsecured loan.

SIA stock sank to its lowest in more than two decades on July 30 after the flag carrier posted its biggest quarterly loss as travel demand evaporated due to the coronavirus pandemic.

