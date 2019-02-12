SIA to add third daily service to Osaka in April

SINGAPORE - Singapore Airlines on Tuesday (Feb 12) said it will add a third daily service to Osaka's Kansai International Airport in April, in a bid to meet growing demand for travel between Singapore and Japan.

The new flights are subject to regulatory approvals, and tickets will be made available for sale progressively through various distribution channels, SIA said in a press statement.

The national carrier operates two daily flights on the Singapore-Osaka route, with the third to be introduced from April 27.

Nearly 2,000 seats a week will be added in each direction, SIA said.

The Airbus A330-300 aircraft will be operated, with Flight SQ620 departing Singapore at 8.30am and arriving in Osaka at 4.10pm. Meanwhile, the return flight will operate as SQ621, departing Osaka at 5.25pm and arriving in Singapore at 11.05pm.

Besides Osaka, SIA runs six daily services to Tokyo, as well as daily services to Fukuoka and Nagoya.

Its regional subsidiary, SilkAir, operates services to Hiroshima thrice a week, while low-cost subsidiary Scoot runs 11 weekly flights to Osaka, four weekly flights to Sapporo, and 19 weekly flights to Tokyo's Narita airport.

With SIA's third daily service to Osaka, the group will operate a combined total of 114 weekly flights between Singapore and Japan.