SIA raises $500 million via private placement of 10-year bonds

SINGAPORE - Singapore Airlines (SIA) has raised $500 million via a private placement of 10-year bonds.

The offer size of $300 million was upped to $500 million after strong appetite was apparent from a select group of private investors, the airline said on Tuesday.

The 10-year bonds will carry a 3.5 per cent coupon.

The proceeds will be used for general purposes including refinancing of existing borrowings, said SIA.

DBS Bank and United Overseas Bank were joint lead managers of the issue.

The airline has raised about $12.7 billion in additional liquidity since the start of this financial year. It also has the option to raise up to $6.2 billion in additional mandatory convertible bonds for the period up to July 2021.