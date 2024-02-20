SIA Q3 earnings up 4.9% to $659m as North Asia markets fully reopen to robust passenger demand

SINGAPORE - Mainboard-listed Singapore Airlines (SIA) on Feb 20 recorded a net profit of $659 million for the third quarter ended Dec 31, 2023, rising 4.9 per cent from $628 million in the corresponding period a year ago.

This was driven by robust passenger demand, led by a rebound in North Asian markets as China, Hong Kong, Japan and Taiwan reopened, said the group in its quarterly business update.

The net profit figure translates to an earnings per share of 16 cents in the third quarter of financial year 2024, up from 10.3 cents year on year.

Revenue for the quarter also increased by 4.9 per cent, to $5.1 billion from $4.8 billion year on year.

This surpassed the $5 billion mark in quarterly revenue for the first time in SIA’s history, the group said in the filing.

The revenue gain was due to high passenger demand, as passenger flown revenue climbed 10.6 per cent to $4.2 billion, despite a 7.4 per cent decline in passenger yields.

Singapore’s national carrier said that the demand for air travel is likely to remain healthy for the last quarter of the 2024 financial year and into the first quarter of financial year 2025.

“Forward sales continue to be robust, in line with capacity increases in most markets, supported by the demand for leisure travel through the school holidays and Easter peak in March and April 2024,” said SIA.

The group also expects a return to pre-pandemic capacity levels within FY2025.

Shares of SIA closed up 1 per cent, or seven cents, at $7.37 on Feb 20, before the announcement. THE BUSINESS TIMES