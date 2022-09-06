SIA, Genting S'pore, Suntec Reit top picks as investors turn to service sector: DBS

Investors looking to hedge against a potential change in spending patterns could consider switching up their buys from manufacturing towards the service sector, according to DBS Bank in a report on Monday.

Noting the weak Purchasing Managers' Index seen in August, DBS researchers posited that this could be a signal that manufacturers were wary about weakening consumer demand as the Christmas shopping season comes around this year.

The researchers further expect these headwinds to continue because of slowing growth expectations from China amid ongoing Covid-19 lockdowns in the country, slowing global consumer spending, as well as restrictions in the United States' chip exports to China that could lead to a more cautious business sentiment.

Some consumer product manufacturers, such as Aztech and Nanofilm, could experience slower top-line expansion, while semiconductor plays, such as AEM and UMS, could well be more resilient because of their long-term industry demand drivers.

Investors looking to hedge against changing consumer sentiments may then consider buying into meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions - Mice - stocks, which DBS thinks would benefit from the reopening of borders.

In particular, they named Singapore Airlines (SIA), Genting Singapore and Suntec Reit as their top picks - all of which have "buy" recommendations and target prices of $6.60, $1 and $1.90 respectively.

Both SIA and Genting Singapore are poised for growth on the back of tourism recovery, while Suntec Reit - seen as the most undervalued commercial S-Reit - could ride on the return of office workers.

THE BUSINESS TIMES