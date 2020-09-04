Shrunken Axington board says rights issue to proceed as planned, despite directors' exodus

SINGAPORE - The much-reduced board of Axington Inc said a proposed rights issue will proceed as planned, despite five directors quitting amid the controversy surrounding the Bellagraph Nova Group (BN Group), a company founded by Axington's controlling shareholders and ex-chairman.

The two remaining Axington directors Low Junrui and Roberto Dona also said in a filing with the Singapore Exchange on Thursday (Sept 3) night: "The board wishes to update that the controlling shareholders of the company have communicated to the board that they are still exploring and evaluating strategic options that have been presented to them."

Once it has more clarity, the board will assess the impact and changes, if any, on the proposed resolutions and the postponed extraordinary general meeting (EGM), they added.

On the rights issue, they said there have not been any modifications to the timetable of key events as announced on Aug 21, and the board "intends for the rights issue to proceed as per the timetable".

The Catalist-listed company was scheduled to hold an EGM on Aug 28 for shareholders to approve the rights issue, a name change to NETX and a change in business direction, said to have been "inspired" after a conversation between former US president Barack Obama and Axington's controlling shareholders, cousins Nelson Loh and Terence Loh.

The Lohs and their business partner Evangeline Shen are co-founders of the Singapore-registered BN Group, which burst onto the headlines last month by announcing a bid for English Premier League football club Newcastle United, but became mired in controversy due to revelations ranging from doctored Obama images to inconsistencies in claims and retracted press statements.

Ms Shen resigned on Sept 1 as Axington's chairman along with three other directors, a week after former United States ambassador to Singapore Kirk Wagar quit from the board.

Axington shares, meanwhile, have been voluntarily suspended since Aug 31, "pending the release of announcements in relation to strategic changes to be made in the business direction of the company".