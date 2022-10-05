Showroom shut with Alfa set for new distributor

EuroAutomobile will cease to be the official importer and distributor of Alfa Romeo cars in Singapore, while Komoco Holdings is set to take over the exclusive distributorship in 2023, The Straits Times has learnt.

On Sept 30, the company, which has held the distributorship since 2004, shut down its Alfa Romeo showroom at Leng Kee Autopoint and laid off four sales staff.

EuroAutomobile is a wholly owned subsidiary of Catalist-listed EuroSports Global, known as a distributor of both new and pre-owned ultra-luxury and luxury cars, including the Lamborghini brand, in Singapore.

ST understands that Mr Melvin Goh, founder of EuroSports Global, informed the affected staff of the company's decision when they turned up for work last Friday. One employee, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said he was not shocked by the news, as "business has not been great".

Sources with knowledge of the situation told ST that Stellantis, which owns Alfa Romeo, picked Komoco as the company also distributes other Stellantis brands including Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Maserati. Komoco is also the dealer for Alfa Romeo and Maserati in Shanghai.

When contacted, Ms Tracy Teo, Komoco's marketing director, said: "At this present moment, Komoco has no comment on the matter." EuroSports Global's Mr Goh declined to comment. ST has also contacted Stellantis for comment.

In an SGX announcement late on Tuesday, EuroSports Global said it had informed the Alfa Romeo manufacturer of its intention to relinquish its existing importation and distribution agreement, as it has been unable to achieve commercial viability of the distributorship due to prevailing market conditions.

The stock closed at 19 cents on Tuesday.

ST understands that EuroAutomobile has more than 10 Alfa Romeo cars in stock, including test-drive cars, and the company will be selling them with the standard two-year factory warranty.

Data from the Land Transport Authority showed 10 units of Alfa Romeo were sold between January and August in 2022. In 2019, Alfa Romeo registered 60 units, with the number falling to 39 in 2020 and 37 in 2021.

For its last financial year ended March, the group reported a net loss of $1.3 million on revenue of $54.4 million.

The gross profit of its automobile distribution business fell 10.7 per cent to $8.98 million, while the gross profit margin for the segment dropped 1.3 percentage points to 16.2 per cent due to lower prices in some new car sales.

Lamborghini sales rose by $6.22 million to $41.95 million or 77.2 per cent of the group's total revenue. But sales of Alfa Romeo cars dipped by $0.31 million to $6.9 million.

In a bourse filing in July, EuroSports Global said it was undergoing a strategic review to consider options for its various businesses to evaluate opportunities and positioning, with a view to unlocking value and maximising potential value for stakeholders.

Mr Gabriel Leong, 39, said the Giulia QV - the highest performance model sold in Singapore - which he bought from EuroAutomobile just over a year ago, came with a two-year maker's warranty and an additional three years warranty from EuroAutomobile.

"I hope whoever takes over the distributorship will honour the warranty," said Mr Leong.