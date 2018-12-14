Shopper360 hires group CEO to drive growth

Shopper360 has hired former Facebook Malaysia client partner Matthew Ho to take on the newly created role of group chief executive officer, the Catalist-listed marketing services company announced yesterday.

His appointment takes effect from Jan 9.

Before Facebook, Mr Ho was regional director for Huawei Technologies (Malaysia). He had also held positions at Mediaedge:cia Malaysia, WPP Marketing Communications, Better and Media Two Point Zero.

In his new position, Mr Ho will be responsible for driving the group's growth, including accelerating the development of its strategic offerings. He will also enable Shopper360 executive chairman and group managing director Chew Sue Ann to focus on her role as the chairman.

The company helps its customers with in-store marketing and advertising services, and with the hiring and management of marketers, which it calls "field force" services. It also helps to organise events and activities aimed at providing product samples and engaging with end customers.

Ms Chew said: "We are reviewing several mergers and acquisition opportunities and joint ventures that will strengthen our digital offering. I look forward to partnering with Mr Ho to seize those opportunities, that will complement our core competencies, and help us build a sustainable business for the future."

The new appointment is the latest leadership change for Shopper360, which has disclosed at least seven key management or board changes since it listed last year and before Mr Ho's hiring.

For example, in November last year, the company announced that it was appointing Mr James Ling, husband of Ms Chew, as executive director with effect from Jan 8 this year. Meanwhile, Mr Ravichandran K Moorthy resigned on Jan 8 as non-executive, non-independent director to facilitate the reconstitution of the board.

In April, Mr Samuel Chan resigned as regional director of Shopper360 units Pos Ad and ShopperPlus amid investigations into allegations of misconduct.

Pos Ad is Shopper360's in-store advertising arm.

That same month, Shopper360 redesignated Ms Janice Cheah Boon Chin as chief executive of Retail Galaxy, which houses conflicting brands in Shopper360's field force segment, from chief executive of Jump Retail, the group's field force management arm.

In June, Shopper360 terminated Ms Cheah's employment, saying she had not met expectations, and appointed business development and operations general manager Lee Jun Ling as business lead for Retail Galaxy. In July, Ms Lee was confirmed as head of Retail Galaxy.