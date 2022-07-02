ShopBack opens regional HQ amid expansion drive

A home-grown online company that provides cashback deals for shoppers opened its regional headquarters in Pasir Panjang yesterday.

ShopBack houses its 220 local staff at the facility, called Campus by ShopBack.

Chief executive and co-founder Henry Chan said: "Over the past eight years, we have observed the evolution of our business, from just an online platform to an omni-channel shopping ecosystem.

"With the launch of our headquarters here, we seek to... enhance the offerings provided by partnering merchants to bring our services to more shoppers in the region."

ShopBack has 900 employees globally and now has a presence in 10 markets after it acquired hoolah, a "buy now pay later" platform in Hong Kong.

The company said it has hired more than 300 staff across the region in the past six months to fuel its growth in financial services.

It also wants to take on new workers in payments, compliance and engineering-related roles before the end of this year.

Co-founder Joel Leong said the company wants to expand its offerings in its existing markets.

For example, users in Singapore can choose a pay-later option on the ShopBack app, besides its cashback and payment offerings.

"What we want to do is really to make the user flow very seamless for the customer," said Mr Leong.

"So after we lead them over to the merchant, we also want to allow them to be able to pay and... allow them to split that up into multiple transactions, and that allows them to maybe buy higher-ticket items that previously they couldn't have bought."

ShopBack's new office, which occupies a refurbished school building site managed by the Singapore Land Authority, was designed with features such as Y-shaped cluster seating for staff collaboration. It also has an assembly area for company town halls and after-work events and a community library of books donated by employees.

The firm has racked up around $3.5 billion in annual sales for 10,000 online and in-store merchants across its 10 markets.

It also recently established a data science research and development hub under an innovation scheme by the Economic Development Board, with 50 data scientists, software engineers and other experts.

Senior Minister of State for National Development and Communications and Information Tan Kiat How said at yesterday's launch that ShopBack is one of the many success stories in Singapore.

"Last year, Singapore saw nine start-ups mature into unicorns.

"With this, Singapore has the largest share of unicorns in South-east Asia, with two out of five unicorns based here.

"This reflects the growth of our digital ecosystem and of Singapore's capacity to support start-ups with the resources and talents necessary to thrive and mature into unicorns."

He added that this growth is the result of Singapore's investments into its digital ecosystem and its people.

Mr Tan noted: "Companies like ShopBack play a critical role in creating an innovative research and development ecosystem that attracts bright and talented people to come to Singapore to create new ideas and companies."

He added that Singapore will need a future-ready and skilled workforce to support its tech companies and start-ups.

As part of this, the Government covers up to 70 per cent of the monthly stipend for local internships, supporting ShopBack's creation of 26 internships for polytechnic and university students in 2022.