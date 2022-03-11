Shipping in troubled waters as war in Ukraine deals fresh blow

HONG KONG • Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine has the shipping industry bracing itself for new shocks to its labour force, which relies on experienced crew from both countries.

Ukrainian and Russian seafarers make up nearly 15 per cent of the industry's 1.9 million seafarers and a high proportion of its officers and ranked crew.

Now Ukraine has conscripted men under 60 and forbidden them from leaving the country, while some of those who are on board already have asked to go home to fight or reunite with their families. Flight bans have also made it hard for Russian seafarers to get to their ships or to return home, and are interfering with crew rotations.

Meanwhile, global sanctions against Russia and limited access to hard currency have made it difficult for seafarers to collect the wages they are owed or to send money home to family.

"The combined effect of Covid-19 and the war is a disaster for shipping," said Columbia Shipmanagement chief executive Mark O'Neil. "The restrictions on Russian and Ukrainian seafarers caused by the war, combined with Covid-19 disruption, will wreak havoc on supply chains as well as driving seafarer wages ever higher."

Nearly all of the world's economies have seen a drop in international trade as a result of disruptions triggered by the war, according to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy. The impact on shipping, one of the world's oldest industries, was almost immediate after the invasion started.

At least five commercial vessels have been damaged by explosions off Ukraine's coast.

More than 140 ships with over 1,000 seafarers on board have been trapped in Ukrainian waters since the Russian invasion began. The nearby ports are closed, and ships are not leaving out of fear that they will be hit by missiles or underwater mines in the Black Sea.

Some ship managers are advising Ukrainian crew to remain on board, saying it is dangerous to return, and some workers have asked to extend their contracts rather than return to the conflict zone.

Many seafarers live in Kherson or Mariupol, southern cities that are now under heavy Russian attack, said Captain Kuba Szymanski, secretary-general of InterManager, which represents ship managers. Those who wish to return home are often taken to nearby European countries such as Poland and Romania to reunite with families or wait it out, he said.

Most of the crew on board ships for BBC Chartering, a Ukrainian shipper based in Germany, are Russian or Ukrainian. Now the company is concerned that a high number of its Ukrainian crew want to get home to families, and any potential replacements in Russia cannot fly out of the country.

"We carry heavy-lift cargo, so there's a question of who is going to replace these crew members," said Mr Denis Bandura, a managing director for the firm's Middle East unit. "The knowledge of lifting and storage of the cargoes comes from Russian and Ukrainian crews."