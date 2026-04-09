Shippers rush for Hormuz insurance after truce deal, broker says

Shipowners are placing “huge volume requests” for insurance cover as they look to transit the Strait of Hormuz following the US-Iran ceasefire deal.

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LONDON – Shipowners are placing “huge volume requests” for insurance cover as they look to transit the Strait of Hormuz following the US-Iran ceasefire deal, according to broker McGill and Partners.

With the increased demand from the market also comes “a pronounced rate correction,” said David Smith, head of marine at the London-based firm. He added that despite the ceasefire agreement, “heightened war conditions still remain and the Strait of Hormuz is still classified as a very high risk area.”

The Strait of Hormuz remained largely blocked as shipowners try to understand if they can safely transit the vital waterway following a fragile ceasefire between the US and Iran.

That’s as continued fighting in the Middle East, punctuated by Israeli strikes in Lebanon, threatened to derail the US-Iran détente even as the two sides signalled they could soon hold talks to end the six-week conflict.

“The latest news on the ceasefire is positive news and will hopefully ease the passage through the Strait of Hormuz and for ships more generally in the region,” said Andrew James, managing director, marine, at broker Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

“Of course, it is very early days,” Mr James said, but “underwriters are already recognizing the ceasefire and reducing rates for some risks.” He added that insurers “will continue to be understandably cautious as they watch how this plays out.”

Meanwhile, Japan’s Mitsui OSK Lines, one of the world’s largest shipping companies, said it would need to scrutinise details of the ceasefire agreement and its implementation before allowing its vessels to test the Strait of Hormuz.

“How it is implemented in the water, that is something we really need to understand,” its president Jotaro Tamura said in an interview on Bloomberg Television. MOL’s priority is the safety of each vessel, he said, adding the company was working with the Japanese government.

MOL operates a fleet of over 900 vessels, with several ships stranded in the Persian Gulf since the US and Israeli began strikes on Iran over a month ago. Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on April 7 reiterated a request to secure the safe passage of Japanese vessels through Hormuz.

An LNG ship, partly owned by MOL, passed through the Strait of Hormuz last week, the first time a vessel with Japanese ties successfully made it through the waterway. While some vessels were able to pass through, that’s based on the ship’s “individual situation,” Mr Tamura said. The company needs to see “sustainable stability” in order to continue sending vessels, he said. BLOOMBERG