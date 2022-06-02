Shimao grace period for $1.2b trust products lapses

BEIJING (BLOOMBERG) - Shimao Group Holdings' payment extension agreement with investors of a high-yield trust product has fallen through, according to people familiar with the matter, triggering renewed concerns about the builder's financial health.

A three-month grace period for Shimao's 6 billion yuan of high-yield trust products lapsed May 31 without the developer having made all the payments it'd agreed to, said people familiar with the matter, who requested not to be named because the matter is private.

Citic Trust, which represents investors, sent out a notice this week saying that Shimao had stopped wiring funds to the trust from April 18., according to a note seen by Bloomberg.

As part of the agreement in early March, Shimao agreed to pay 10 million yuan each day during the grace period, a compromise designed to help the company ride out a cash crunch, Bloomberg reported at the time.

Shimao didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

China's Covid Zero strategy is further straining battered developers after a yearlong regulatory crackdown. Shanghai-based Shimao has especially been vulnerable due to its exposure to the Yangtze Delta region. Shimao initially missed payment on the trust product in February.

After a two-month lockdown in Shanghai, Zhenro Properties Group missed bond payments and Greenland Holdings proposed an extension for a dollar note, underscoring the stress for builders headquartered in the city.

Citic Trust said that the grace period lasting till May 31 has ended, according to the letter. It added that it would consider other measures to protect investors, including legal approaches, Citic said in both the note and a written response to Bloomberg.

In March, Citic Trust floated the idea that this "first" grace period could potentially be extended.