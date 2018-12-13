Shell S'pore to get new chairman

Shell Companies in Singapore will have a new chairman next year.

Ms Aw Kah Peng will take the position on Jan 1 to replace outgoing chairman Goh Swee Chen, who will step down at the end of next month after 15 years with the company.

Ms Aw, a former chief executive of the Singapore Tourism Board who also served at the Economic Development Board, joined Shell in 2012. She is now general manager for chemical intermediates in the Asia-Pacific.

The company said in a statement: "In Chemicals, Kah Peng has delivered significant business value leveraging her deep knowledge and experience in the industry, commercial acumen, passion for people, strong relationship skills and her drive for excellence.

"She has helped put the chemicals business in Asia on a strong foundation for success and growth."

Ms Goh, who is in her late 50s, joined Shell in 2003 as chief information officer for Shell Oil Products East and previously worked at Procter & Gamble in the United States and IBM in Australia. She was appointed Shell's first female Singapore country chairman in 2014 and also took on the role of vice-president for city solutions last year.

"Swee Chen has worked to establish Shell as an employer of choice and partner in Singapore," Shell said in the statement.

"During her years at the helm, Shell was conferred the first Honorary Partner in Progress award by the Singapore Government for its longstanding contribution to Singapore's economic growth and continued interest in social and community development. Shell Singapore also hosted the first Make The Future In Asia, a Shell festival of innovation and ideas."

Ms Goh will continue to be active in public service and on various boards.