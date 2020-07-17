Sharp sell-offs for glove makers on SGX after bullish run

The shares of glove makers on the Singapore bourse saw sharp sell-offs this week, after a bullish run over the past six months, thanks to a boost in demand for gloves amid Covid-19.

The United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) issued a detention order on Wednesday on imports made by the world's largest glove manufacturer, Top Glove, which is dual-listed in Singapore and Malaysia.

Earlier this week, the trio of rubber glove plays - Top Glove, UG Healthcare and Riverstone Holdings - all registered price falls, albeit to varying degrees.

One analyst told The Business Times (BT) yesterday that there seems to be a "very fierce trading pattern" among the glove counters.

"A lot of optimism was priced in, prices ran up well ahead of valuations and subsequently corrected down."

In a regulatory filing yesterday afternoon, Top Glove disclosed that the CBP has placed a detention order on disposable gloves manufactured by two of the company's subsidiaries - Top Glove Sdn Bhd and TG Medical Sdn Bhd.

Such a move is intended to stop imports from companies suspected of using forced labour, Reuters reported.

Top Glove said it is reaching out to the CBP through its office in the US, as well as customers and consultants, to better understand the situation and work towards a "speedy resolution" within an estimated two weeks.

"There is a possibility this may be related to foreign labour issues which we have already resolved, save for one more issue with regard to retrospective payment of recruitment fees by our workers to agents prior to January 2019, without our knowledge."

The company added that it has been bearing all recruitment fees since January last year when its zero recruitment fee policy was implemented.

"Over the past few months, we have been working on this issue which involves extensive tracing, to establish the correct amount to be paid back to our workers, on behalf of the previous agents."

Top Glove now estimates this amount to be about RM20 million (S$6.5 million) to RM50 million.

So far this week, UG Healthcare has tumbled 21.8 per cent from July 13 to 15, while Riverstone has fallen 5.8 per cent, ShareInvestor data shows. They were up 48.1 per cent and 17.7 per cent respectively last week from July 6 to 9.

Meanwhile, Top Glove seems to be holding on to its weekly gains, for now. The counter rose 6.1 per cent from July 13 to 15, after advancing 14.7 per cent last week.

Over the past six months, UG Healthcare has gained almost 800 per cent, Top Glove has risen some 366 per cent and Riverstone has climbed over 220 per cent, according to Bloomberg data.

The analyst BT spoke to highlighted that some brokerages had imposed trading restrictions on some of these stocks in recent days, after a sharp run-up in prices.

Asked about possible reasons for the recent share price movements, he noted that the price falls come as market euphoria slows down.

Algorithmic trading could be a contributing factor, though "there is no way to attribute to it convincingly", he added.

"There are various algorithmic traders in the market currently based on market feedback. They tend to trade the liquid stocks actively, and can add to the price swings."

