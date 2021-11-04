Shares of S. Korean app Kakao Pay surge in debut

SEOUL • South Korean financial services app Kakao Pay Corp more than doubled in its trading debut yesterday, zooming ahead of the country's established finance companies in value, as investors were enticed by its growth prospects.

The stellar showing of Kakao Pay comes as a relief for investors who were worried about South Korea's heightened regulatory scrutiny of Internet-based financial "platform" companies and could indicate that an initial public offering (IPO) boom in the country has room to run.

Shares of Kakao Pay, backed by China's Ant Group, climbed to 193,000 won by early afternoon yesterday after opening at double the IPO price of 90,000 won.

That gave it a market capitalisation of 25.1 trillion won (S$28.65 billion), more than KB Financial's 23.1 trillion won and behind the 28.1 trillion won of affiliate Kakao Bank - which listed in August - among financial companies.

Analyst Sung Jong-hwa of eBest Investment & Securities said: "The red-hot IPO demand may have peaked some time earlier but the market is still very friendly to platform business IPOs.

"Kakao Pay's solid debut is proof and dispelled concerns about regulatory issues."

The analyst added: "Among platform businesses, content and mobility listings will likely follow fintech next year."

Kakao Pay raised 1.5 trillion won from its IPO but only after a regulator's warning led it to delay the offering by about a month and trim an indicative price range.

Valuation concerns had pummelled Krafton, the South Korean company behind blockbuster video game PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, in its trading debut in August.

Still, South Korean IPOs are set for a record-breaking year. Riding on domestic retail investor demand, they have already raised more than four times the funds they garnered last year.

Having started a payments service in 2014, Kakao Pay saw annual transactions grow to 67 trillion won last year from about 48 trillion won in 2019. Transactions will likely grow sharply to around 100 trillion won this year, analysts have forecast.

It also provides financial product recommendations and mutual fund investment.

Kakao Pay, which plans to use a majority of the IPO proceeds for mergers and acquisitions, is aiming to introduce mobile stock trading services. It is also targeting a move into overseas markets such as China, South-east Asia and Europe.

After the IPO, Kakao Corp, operator of South Korea's dominant chat app, remains a major shareholder with a stake of around 48 per cent. Ant Group's Alipay Singapore Holding has a 39 per cent stake.

