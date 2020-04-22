Shares of Covid-19 test maker Biolidics soar 54.6%, triggers SGX query

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - The Singapore Exchange (SGX) on Wednesday morning (April 22) flagged unusual price movements in the shares of cancer diagnostics firm Biolidics.

The counter had surged as much as 54.6 per cent or 29.2 cents to hit 82.7 cents at around 10am.

It then eased back to trade at 71.5 cents - an increase of 33.6 per cent or 18 cents - as at 11.17am. About 77.9 million shares had changed hands by then, making Biolidics one of the most heavily traded by volume for the morning session.

SGX asked the Catalist-listed firm whether it was aware of any information not previously announced concerning Biolidics, its subsidiaries or associated companies which might explain the trading.

Before the bourse operator's query, the Singapore-based company's latest regulatory filing was made on Monday, when it said it can now distribute, market and sell its Covid-19 rapid test kits in the US.

Biolidics also separately announced in recent weeks that it had received official approval for the novel coronavirus test kit in the European Union, in the Philippines and in Singapore.

Earlier this month, SGX asked the company why it had disclosed the approval from Singapore's Health Sciences Authority (HSA) only on March 30 - at least a week after HSA already announced it - especially in light of the seriousness of the Covid-19 situation and a worldwide shortage of Covid-19 test kits.

In response, Biolidics said it only became material to disclose the information after it was certain the kits could be commercialised.