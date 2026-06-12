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Shadow trading says SpaceX shares could shoot over 35% higher in market debut

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Prediction markets have also added to the bullish signals. Polymarket traders put 70 per cent odds on SpaceX closing above US$2 trillion of market value on its first day of trading.

Prediction markets have also added to the bullish signals. Polymarket traders put 70 per cent odds on SpaceX closing above US$2 trillion of market value on its first day of trading.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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NEW YORK - Shadow markets are pricing a blockbuster SpaceX stock debut, indicating a pop of at least 35 per cent for Elon Musk’s rocket, satellite and AI company.

Derivatives offered by online brokerage IG International pointed to a market value of US$2.4 trillion (S$3.08 trillion) on June 11 morning in Singapore, implying a gain of more than 35 per cent from a valuation of US$1.77 trillion based on the stock’s initial public offering (IPO) price of US$135 a share. 

SpaceX-tied perpetual futures, contracts that don’t expire, on crypto venue Hyperliquid were trading around US$180, implying a valuation of more than US$2.3 trillion. Over US$143 million of the instrument traded in the past 24 hours, and it currently has more than US$208 million in open interest. 

Prediction markets have also added to the bullish signals. Polymarket traders put 70 per cent odds on SpaceX closing above US$2 trillion of market value on its first day of trading.

The pricing underscores how ravenous investor appetite has become for assets at the intersection of AI and space infrastructure. A SpaceX debut that delivers a first-day surge would likely bode well for the IPOs of OpenAI and Anthropic, handing bankers evidence that public markets can absorb trillion-dollar valuations that were unthinkable just a few years ago. 

“Demand has been good for the IPO and there is a lot of interest in the pre-IPO trading as well,” said Fabien Yip, a market analyst at IG. It was the most popular pre-IPO trade “we have had so far even with the valuation looking stretched. If the pre-IPO pricing momentum sustains, it will set a precedent for the next mega-IPOs,” she added.

In the short term though, a strong SpaceX debut could also pull money away from the so-called Magnificent Seven cohort of stocks while lifting suppliers, peers and shareholders tied to Musk’s rocket and satellite company across the world.

The Magnificent 7 - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, Meta, Nvidia, and Tesla -are dominant tech companies whose size and innovation mean they can heavily influence overall market direction and investor sentiment. BLOOMBERG

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Elon Musk’s SpaceX prices record US$75 billion IPO at US$135 a share
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