Shadow trading says SpaceX shares could shoot over 35% higher in market debut

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Prediction markets have also added to the bullish signals. Polymarket traders put 70 per cent odds on SpaceX closing above US$2 trillion of market value on its first day of trading.

NEW YORK - Shadow markets are pricing a blockbuster SpaceX stock debut, indicating a pop of at least 35 per cent for Elon Musk’s rocket, satellite and AI company.

Derivatives offered by online brokerage IG International pointed to a market value of US$2.4 trillion (S$3.08 trillion) on June 11 morning in Singapore, implying a gain of more than 35 per cent from a valuation of US$1.77 trillion based on the stock’s initial public offering (IPO) price of US$135 a share.

SpaceX-tied perpetual futures, contracts that don’t expire, on crypto venue Hyperliquid were trading around US$180, implying a valuation of more than US$2.3 trillion. Over US$143 million of the instrument traded in the past 24 hours, and it currently has more than US$208 million in open interest.

Prediction markets have also added to the bullish signals. Polymarket traders put 70 per cent odds on SpaceX closing above US$2 trillion of market value on its first day of trading.

The pricing underscores how ravenous investor appetite has become for assets at the intersection of AI and space infrastructure. A SpaceX debut that delivers a first-day surge would likely bode well for the IPOs of OpenAI and Anthropic, handing bankers evidence that public markets can absorb trillion-dollar valuations that were unthinkable just a few years ago.

“Demand has been good for the IPO and there is a lot of interest in the pre-IPO trading as well,” said Fabien Yip, a market analyst at IG. It was the most popular pre-IPO trade “we have had so far even with the valuation looking stretched. If the pre-IPO pricing momentum sustains, it will set a precedent for the next mega-IPOs,” she added.

In the short term though, a strong SpaceX debut could also pull money away from the so-called Magnificent Seven cohort of stocks while lifting suppliers, peers and shareholders tied to Musk’s rocket and satellite company across the world.

The Magnificent 7 - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, Meta, Nvidia, and Tesla -are dominant tech companies whose size and innovation mean they can heavily influence overall market direction and investor sentiment. BLOOMBERG