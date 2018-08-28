SGX, Third500 tie up on emerging growth IPOs

The Singapore-based affiliate of an American investment bank is partnering the Singapore Exchange (SGX) to build a pre-listing as well as a listing market for what are known as emerging growth companies.

The affiliate - Third500 - focuses on such firms, ones that have attracted on average US$60 million (S$82 million) in private investment and are looking to further expand via the public markets.

This could be a listing on the SGX.

Funding options for quality initial public offerings (IPOs) at market caps of below US$300 million have become uncertain for emerging growth companies as they are not covered as much by analysts and are less liquid, said Third500, which is part of US investment bank Healthios Capital Markets.

Nonetheless, the emerging growth segment represents a "large and highly attractive market which has been historically served by IPOs, is desired by boards and management teams, and could be served by IPOs again", it added.

Third500's first four clients have raised nearly US$200 million of growth capital over the past year, with one completing an IPO on the Nasdaq. Riding on these successes as "proofs of concept", Third500 and the SGX will explore a Singapore financing pathway with 5,700 emerging growth private firms in various industries, including technology, media and healthcare IT.

In total, these companies have attracted US$350 billion in investment, ranging from US$20 million to US$200 million each, and have additional funding requirements estimated at US$350 billion.

The SGX and Third500 have developed a market development plan featuring initiatives dedicated to three main areas: issuer origination, investor development and investment research.

Mr Mohamed Nasser Ismail, SGX's head of equity capital market (SME) and head of capital market development, said: "Third500 and Healthios focus on the issuers we are seeking and have a strong presence in Singapore. Their thoughtful pathway generates quality issuers which have Asian institutional investors, and commercial strategies with a convertible linked to an SGX listing. This pathway has the potential to drive many listings to SGX, while serving the needs of issuers and investors."

Third500 chief executive Fritz Reichenbach noted that IPOs remain as a vital financing instrument in a global economy that is becoming increasingly dependent on growth.