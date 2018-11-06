SGX signs MOUs with China trade bodies to boost ties

To further strengthen its ties with Chinese companies and markets, the Singapore bourse has signed memorandums of understanding (MOUs) with the Zhejiang (S) Entrepreneurs Association (ZJEA) and the China Futures Association (CFA) yesterday.

Through the MOU with the non-profit ZJEA, the Singapore Exchange (SGX) hopes to "foster greater collaboration in developing Singapore capital market opportunities for China enterprises", it said.

The ZJEA has strong links with enterprises based in Zhejiang province and has a good reach to enterprises in other parts of China, the SGX added.

Meanwhile, the Singapore bourse has renewed its partnership with the CFA through the MOU, which will see the two cooperate in the development of the derivatives markets in China and Singapore through financial market education and research.

The partnership was first established in 2013.

About 20 per cent of listed companies and 15 per cent of bond issuers on the SGX are from Greater China.

The listed companies have a market capitalisation of more than $206 billion, and bond issuers have an outstanding amount of $294 billion to be paid out to bond holders.

The signing ceremonies took place at a gala dinner in Beijing to mark the 10th anniversary of the SGX's Beijing Representative Office.