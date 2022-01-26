SGX should attract more secondary listings, says expert

Competition is increasing for the Singapore Exchange (SGX) as more companies seek listings globally, but the local bourse has a role to play as a platform for fund-raising and international investors to access Asian equities.

Courting secondary listings is one way to create more interest and deepen liquidity.

"We cannot stop our companies and unicorns from looking to list elsewhere but we should continue to influence and persuade them to consider concurrent listings in Singapore," Deloitte Singapore's audit and assurance partner Tay Hwee Ling told The Straits Times.

The SGX has a secondary listing framework that supports companies from 22 developed markets in securing secondary listings here with no additional regulatory requirements.

This is attractive for companies that have a significant portion of their customers residing in Asia, as it enables global 24-hour access to capital markets.

Over the past three years, companies have raised 4.5 times more funds through the secondary market than during their initial public offerings (IPOs), said SGX.

Last year, these included glove maker Sri Trang Gloves, which has a primary listing on the Stock Exchange of Thailand.

Agri-food giant Olam International said it is seeking an IPO of its food ingredients unit on the London Stock Exchange this year, with a concurrent secondary listing in Singapore.

To attract more listings, "the SGX must also bring in sizeable investors and funds to seriously look at our counters. If we have reputable names willing to subscribe to and trade Singapore stocks, we will attract institutional investors and give confidence to retail investors", said Ms Tay.

Singapore's recently approved special purpose acquisition company (Spac) framework is a good way to draw international investors. There have been three such listings here this month: Vertex Technology Acquisition Corp, Pegasus Asia and Novo Tellus Alpha Acquisition.

Pegasus Asia, which began trading here last Friday, is backed by European asset manager Tikehau Capital and a holding firm of LVMH chairman Bernard Arnault. The IPO raised $170 million to invest in tech-enabled sectors.

"The de-Spac process will bring new tech profiles to the SGX. Once we have a few listed, we can start to attract more," Ms Tay said.

"This is critical. This is a good move to bring in investors to take our companies to the next level. If we can sustain this, we will deepen our capital markets," she added.

SGX must also work with regional bourses to increase cross-border fund flows.

"For example, Thailand has an active IPO market, and fund-raising there is amazing. We need to collaborate to allow investors to trade across regional bourses as this will immediately elevate the IPO markets here," Ms Tay said.

Datuk Muhamad Umar Swift, chief executive of Bursa Malaysia, told ST that a stock market trading link enabling cross-border clearing and settlement of traded stocks between Malaysia and Singapore, first mooted in 2018 but later called off, is "still on the table".

He added that while this is still being discussed, "all the Asean stock exchanges are also looking at ways to collaborate to make trading simpler and remove the steps involved".

Coming on the back of a recent slew of government incentives, such moves would help strengthen the SGX's role as a platform for international investors to put their money in Asia.

Rolled out in September 2021, the measures include a government-and Temasek-backed $1.5 billion co-investment fund to support the IPOs of promising high-growth enterprises, as well as investments and grants by the Economic Development Board and Monetary Authority of Singapore.

The SGX markets itself as an international financial hub with access to an extensive network of global institutions. It is also a wealth management hub with $4.7 trillion in assets under management in 2021, up 17 per cent from 2020, according to exchange data.

It claims to be Asia's most international exchange, with around 40 per cent of the companies listed being overseas firms.

Kang Wan Chern