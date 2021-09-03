SGX rolls out framework for listings of blank-cheque firms

The Singapore Exchange (SGX) will be the first major bourse in Asia to offer special purpose acquisition companies (Spac) listings, with new rules taking effect from today.

The rules were finalised after an extensive public consultation exercise which found broad acceptance for the exchange's framework.

Spacs are blank-cheque or shell companies formed by a group of investors - called sponsors - that raise cash through an initial public offering (IPO) and then acquire an existing company. The process is much faster than a traditional IPO and can generate strong valuations.

Once the funds are raised, the Spac sponsor has a fixed timeframe to "de-Spac", which is to identify a target company and complete a merger or acquisition. If a suitable deal is not found, investors can redeem their capital.

The SGX said yesterday that a listing under the Spac framework must have certain key features, including a minimum market capitalisation of $150 million.

A de-Spac must occur within 24 months of the IPO and there can be an extension of up to 12 months, subject to conditions.

Singapore companies involved in Spac deals include ride-hailing giant Grab Holdings and online real estate firm PropertyGuru.

The Spac listing framework outlined yesterday comes after a consultation process between March 31 and April 28.

Around 80 respondents, including financial institutions, investment banks, and private equity and venture capital funds - "possibly the highest response rate to an SGX consultation in recent times" - provided feedback, the exchange noted.

Almost all respondents backed the introduction of a Spac framework, saying it would benefit companies, investors and the Singapore capital market.

A Spac framework would add to the diversity of investment products offered here and enhance the vibrancy of the local capital market, ensuring that Singapore keeps up with global trends and stays competitive, they noted.

Mr Justin Tang, head of Asian research at United First Partners in Singapore, welcomed the move to allow Spac listings but noted that it is a little late, given that they have already gained prominence in other global financial hubs.

"It's not just about getting listed but also about liquidity... Investors want to be able to buy and sell close to quoted prices," he added.

Professor Mak Yuen Teen of the National University of Singapore, who is a corporate governance advocate, said the SGX must do substantial due diligence on Spac sponsors when they apply for listings.

"A Spac is an empty company, so it comes down to the people behind it," he said.

Even if the sponsors are well-known private equity or venture capital investors, it does not necessarily mean that they would be successful in a Spac deal, he warned.

The SGX said respondents were also asked to comment on a minimum market capitalisation criterion of $300 million and whether this should be raised to $500 million. A significant proportion said the $300 million requirement was too high and would limit the available target pool of companies for Spacs listed in Singapore.

Singapore Exchange Regulation chief executive Tan Boon Gin said: "We want the Spac process to result in good target companies listed on the SGX, providing investors with more choice and opportunities."