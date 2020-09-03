SGX rolling out crypto indexes with British data provider

The Singapore Exchange (SGX) is collaborating with Britain-based cryptocurrency market data provider CryptoCompare to launch crypto indexes under the SGX iEdge index suite.

The new indexes - iEdge Bitcoin Index and iEdge Ethereum Index - mark SGX Index Edge's entry into the digital currency asset class.

Mr Simon Karaban, head of index services at the SGX, said: "As the world moves swiftly towards digitalisation in the creation and accumulation of wealth, digital assets are increasingly being adopted by investors. We are excited... to offer a suite of new indexes for market participants in Asia."

Mr James Harris, commercial director of CryptoCompare, said: "Our mission is to bring greater transparency to the digital asset class by providing high-quality, trusted data and indexes."

According to research data by CryptoCompare, the total assets under management (AUM) globally of digital asset tracker funds rose from US$220 million (S$300 million) in March 2017 to more than US$4.5 billion by June this year, representing a compound annual growth rate of 148 per cent.

The firm said: "While much of the AUM is currently captured by asset managers based in the US and the Europe, Middle East and Africa region, Asia is well positioned to raise its share of this global AUM given that Asian fiat-crypto trading pairs now account for 43 per cent of total global spot volumes."

