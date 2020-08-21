SGX RegCo highlights areas where Catalist sponsors can improve

The Singapore Exchange Regulation (SGX RegCo) has highlighted areas for improvement after its review of the work of sponsors on the Catalist board.

The inaugural publication is part of a slate of initiatives to provide transparency and to raise standards across the market.

The regulator also believes it will improve accountability within the Catalist regime.

It comes shortly after a study noted that more than half of the Catalist-listed companies incurred financial losses for fiscal year 2019, with those having been listed longer being more likely to under-perform.

Out of 214 companies, 56.5 per cent, or 121 firms, booked losses for last year, with those listed for more than seven years constituting 71 per cent of these loss-making firms.

The study, which also examined all 20 sponsors, urged a review of the Catalist board, citing concerns over the conflicts of interest in the sponsors regime.

Associate Professor Mak Yuen Teen of the National University of Singapore Business School, who co-authored the study, said it is time to reassess the 12-year-old Catalist, citing "questions over the quality of listings" due to accounting and corporate governance issues emerging soon after listing.

SGX RegCo's other efforts with sponsors include an annual dialogue on initial public offerings (IPOs), as well as continuing sponsorship activities and one-on-one engagements with certain sponsors to address key concerns.

SGX RegCo chief executive Tan Boon Gin said: "Sponsors are the linchpin in ensuring the Catalist regime continues to serve both investors and issuers.

"SGX RegCo regularly reviews the work of those we regulate, including continuing sponsors, and this publication encapsulates some of our observations and lessons learnt."

The Catalist regime has two types of sponsors: Full sponsors, which generally conduct "introducing activities" such as preparing companies for an IPO; and continuing sponsors, which work with companies on continuing obligations.

After the listing of a Catalist issuer, the full sponsor will also be retained as the continuing sponsor for at least three years.

Unlike a mainboard listing, which is subject to approval by the SGX and the Monetary Authority of Singapore, a Catalist listing is supervised and approved by its appointed sponsor.

Sponsors are answerable to the SGX and are subject to review by the bourse operator.

SGX RegCo noted that 20 sponsors are qualified to perform continuing sponsorship work, while 16 of these can also do introducing work.

The regulator will also publish common observations on other topics arising from inspections and ongoing reviews of sponsors.

