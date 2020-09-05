SGX RegCo blocks proposed divestment by Spackman

The regulatory arm of the Singapore Exchange (SGX RegCo) is blocking a proposed divestment by Spackman Entertainment Group (SEG), pending a review of certain past acquisitions.

The directive requires SEG to review its previous dealings to assess if they were on normal commercial terms or if they were prejudicial to the interest of minority investors.

On Aug 18, SEG announced plans to sell its entire 43.88 per cent interest in Spackman Media Group (SMG) to its substantial shareholder, Spackman Equities Group (SQG), a company listed in Canada.

The consideration of $2.30 per SMG share was the floor price that the board had set.

SGX RegCo noted that in March 2017, SEG bought one million SMG shares from certain existing shareholders at US$3 apiece, which increased its interest in SMG from 24.53 per cent to 27.8 per cent.

SEG then bought close to 5.5 million SMG shares at US$3 each between October 2017 and August 2018, which further increased its stake to 43.88 per cent.

When SGX RegCo queried SEG on these acquisitions, the company explained that the purchases were part of a restructuring exercise in connection with a proposed listing of SMG on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

SEG also told SGX RegCo that the SMG shares were acquired at a significant premium to SMG's net tangible asset value because it was a profitable company with the potential to grow significantly.

However, concerns have been raised about whether these transactions were entered into on normal commercial terms and in the interest of the company and its shareholders.

This is because the divestment proposed this month is at a "significantly lower" price than what SEG paid initially, while SEG, SMG and SQG share common directors (past and current), SGX RegCo said on Thursday.

SGX RegCo has directed SEG's audit and risk management committee to perform a "holistic review" of the past acquisitions, including background checks on the vendors.

SEG must also provide SGX RegCo with details of the due diligence it performed on the past acquisitions and the vendors.

The company cannot enter into a binding agreement in relation to the proposed divestment until the review is completed and ticked off by SGX RegCo.

THE BUSINESS TIMES