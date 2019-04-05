SGX queries Yongnam as shares hit 3-month high on heavy volume

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Exchange (SGX) queried mainboard-listed Yongnam Holdings on Friday morning (April 5) for unusual price and volume movements in its shares.

On Thursday, shares of the specialist civil engineering firm shot up 18.47 per cent to close at $0.186 apiece. Some 17 million shares were traded compared to 700,000 shares the day before.

On Friday morning, the stock rose another 5.38 per cent to a three-month high of S$0.196 as of 11.40am, with 15.6 million shares exchanging hands.

SGX also asked Yongnam to confirm its compliance with mainboard-listing rules, in particular, Rule 703, which requires issuers to announce any known information concerning it or any of its subsidiaries or associated companies.