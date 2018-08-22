SGX partners start-up on multi-currency trading prototype

A new service that will allow investors to view, trade and settle in multiple currencies, in addition to Singapore exchange-listed ones, is being considered by the bourse.

Home-grown fintech firm M-Daq has worked with the Singapore Exchange (SGX) to develop a prototype that will let investors see real-time prices of the component stocks of the Straits Times Index in selected currencies.

At present, foreign exchange rates are determined only after trades have been made. A multi-currency trading service will help investors increase their investment yield and manage risks caused by foreign exchange movements, SGX said yesterday.

It also used its website to invite investors to try out the view-only prototype and provide feedback.

Comparison charts are also available to assess historical stock prices against the various currencies.

"The ability to trade in multiple portfolio currencies will enhance risk management and access to our securities market, which is home to many international issuers and investors," said Mr Chew Sutat, SGX's executive vice-president and head of equities and fixed income, in a statement.

M-Daq chief executive Richard Koh said: "The M-Daq solution was developed for global exchanges like SGX to facilitate international trading of equities and increase velocity of trade due to price certainty."

Its patented solution allows investors to view, track and trade securities in multiple currencies within a single liquidity pool.

This will give investors price certainty, including the ability to place limit orders in their preferred foreign currencies, said M-Daq. It also gives all investors, both institutional and retail, embedded inter-bank forex pricing at the point of transaction without slippage, the firm added.

Mr Koh said the idea for a multi-currency solution came about when he was running JP Morgan's FX e-commerce business for Asia in the early 2000s.

Back then, a large part of his bonus was in the form of restricted shares of the bank, which is listed in the United States and hence, denominated in US dollars.

"In order to figure out my daily 'net worth', I created a small spreadsheet to re-denominate the JP Morgan US shares into Singdollars. This idea gave birth to M-Daq when I went independent with my ex-colleagues in late 2009," he said.

"We have extensively tested this solution at many of the global exchanges and passed all the tests to be an 'exchange-grade solution', even as early as mid-2012."

M-Daq was founded in 2010 and is backed by investors such as the EDBI - the investment arm of the Economic Development Board - and Alibaba affiliate Ant Financial.

Earlier this year, it registered its first profitable quarter.