SGX, Nasdaq in pact to ease listings on both bourses

The Singapore Exchange (SGX) and Nasdaq will extend their partnership to help companies access capital in both jurisdictions.

The increased cooperation will include a streamlined framework for issuers seeking a secondary listing on SGX, the Singapore bourse said in a statement on Tuesday.

The two exchanges are deepening their partnership at a time when tensions between the United States and China have escalated, China has cemented its control over Hong Kong, and competition between Asia's two financial hubs has increased.

The framework allows documents required for the SGX listing to be based on information contained in the US listing and subsequent filing documents to the US Securities and Exchange Commission and/or Nasdaq, together with additional disclosure in compliance with Singapore's rules.

A dual-listing tie-up with Nasdaq "will significantly bring up SGX's profile" as an important destination for technology listings in Asia, said Ms Margaret Yang, a strategist at DailyFX in Singapore.

"This is significant for SGX, which has suffered from delistings and lack of technology firm IPOs (initial public offerings) in the past years."

Cooperation will further enable monitoring and assessment of issuers, and the enforcement of regulatory actions, including referrals of cases to the authorities of the respective jurisdictions.

Shares of SGX fell by as much as 19 cents, or 2.25 per cent, to $8.25 yesterday.

SGX saw its stock price tumble in May after MSCI announced it would move licensing for derivatives products on some gauges to Hong Kong from Singapore.

It has not stayed still - the bourse said last month it would launch single-stock futures on some companies listed in Singapore, and announced it will acquire the remaining 80 per cent stake in BidFX, a foreign exchange trading platform.

BLOOMBERG