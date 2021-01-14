SGX names ING's Herry Cho as new sustainability chief

The Singapore Exchange (SGX) has created a new executive role as part of its sustainability efforts.

The position of managing director, head of sustainability and sustainability finance, will be taken by Ms Herry Cho from Feb 8.

The role involves driving the SGX's environmental, social and governance strategy and bolstering its sustainable finance pillars.

Ms Cho, who will report to chief executive Loh Boon Chye, is moving to the bourse from Dutch finance giant ING, where she was head of sustainable finance Asia-Pacific, responsible for its sustainability strategy.

She has facilitated more than 30 sustainable transactions, including green, social and sustainable bonds or loans.

Ms Cho also spearheaded various projects in her 13 years or so at ING and helped establish its first sustainable finance team outside of the firm's Amsterdam base.

Her appointment is part of SGX's moves to expand its newly launched SGX First (Future in Reshaping Sustainability Together) platform, a multi-asset exchange-led sustainability platform.

SGX shares closed at $10.02 yesterday, up three cents or 0.3 per cent.

