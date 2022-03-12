SGX-listed companies in Russia disclose sanctions' impact on business

A growing list of multinational corporations have stopped operating in Russia as the backlash against President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine mounts.

Yesterday, Fast Retailing, the Japanese clothing company that operates Uniqlo, suspended its operations in Russia, while US banks Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase said they would wind down business in the country.

Singapore-listed companies, too, have come under pressure to review their operations in Russia.

The Singapore Exchange (SGX) on Monday said issuers that are subject to sanctions or engaging in sanctioned business dealings with Russia should stop the trading of their listed securities on the bourse.

It also suspended the admission to trading of Gazprom's global depository receipts in Singapore. The Russian government is the ultimate controlling party of Gazprom, with a more than 50 per cent stake in the company.

A week before on March 5, Singapore announced that local financial institutions were banned from doing business with four Russian banks, and prohibited transactions and financial services that facilitate fund raising for the Russian government.

Here are seven SGX companies with operations in Russia and what they're doing about it:

CHANGI AIRPORT GROUP (CAG)

On Wednesday, Changi Airport Group (CAG) in an exchange filing disclosed that its subsidiary Changi Airports International has interests in three Russian airports - Sochi International Airport, Krasnodar International Airport and Anapa International Airport - as well as an indirect stake in Vladivostok International Airport.

CAG said it will comply with all legal and regulatory obligations applicable to the group and its subsidiaries in line with Singapore's sanctions on Russia, adding that it will make a decision on its investments in the country at the appropriate time.

SINGAPORE AIRLINES (SIA)

SIA on Feb 28 suspended all return services between Singapore and Moscow, citing "operational reasons". The airline, which operates the SQ362 and SQ361 thrice-weekly flights to and from Moscow, said all affected customers will be offered full refunds of the unused portion of their tickets.

TRAFIGURA

Singapore-headquartered oil trader Trafigura announced on March 2 it had frozen its investments in Russia and will be reviewing its 10 per cent stake in the Rosneft-backed Vostok oil project, which is valued at US$140 billion (S$190 billion), according to estimates by consultancy Rystad Energy.

Rosneft is a Russian state-owned oil and gas company with which Trafigura, a major buyer of Russian crude, has had a longstanding relationship.

Trafigura did not disclose if it would stop buying oil from Russia.

FOOD EMPIRE

In response to SGX queries on Monday, food and beverage (F&B) supplier Food Empire disclosed that its business in Russia is not involved in any business activities sanctioned by Singapore, and therefore does not expect any direct financial impact arising from the sanctions.

The company noted on March 2 that F&B is an essential industry and "unlikely to face demand destruction". It further revealed that Russia and Ukraine jointly accounted for around 45 per cent of its FY2021 revenue.

DON AGRO

Responding to queries from The Straits Times, the Russia-based, Singapore-listed agri company Don Agro disclosed that it is not impacted by the sanctions.

It further revealed that all its crops and dairy produce is sold within Russia, where it continues to operate and where demand for wheat is rising.

It added that access to a Russian and cross-border financing account by DBS Bank is still available.

In a March 6 response to queries from SGX, Don Agro said it is now procuring a legal opinion with regard to the implications of the latest imposition of sanctions and current geopolitical situation on its business.

The company also disclosed that it deals with Russian oil and gas companies Rosneft, Lukoil and Gazprom in the course of its business.

It also has "significant" dealings with Russian banks Sberbank and Rosselkhozbank, where it has deposited 70.7 per cent of its total cash and cash equivalents as at Dec 31, 2021.

OLAM INTERNATIONAL, WILMAR INTERNATIONAL

So far, SGX-listed commodity traders Olam International and Wilmar International have not made any disclosures or announcements on the exchange regarding their operations in Russia.

However, ST understands that both Russia and Ukraine account for a combined 1 per cent of Olam's sales volumes and 0.8 per cent of its sales revenues.

Olam runs dairy, corn and wheat businesses in Russia, while Wilmar operates several edible oils and grain facilities there, according to the companies' websites.

When contacted by ST, both Olam and Wilmar declined to comment on their operations in Russia.

•Additional reporting by Luke Pachymuthu