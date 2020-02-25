SGX launches methanol futures and swap contracts

The Singapore Exchange (SGX) launched its methanol futures and swap contracts yesterday.

They are meant to help methanol producers, traders and downstream users manage risk and improve price discovery amid growing demand.

The new contracts are cash settled in reference to the S&P Global Platts daily price assessment for methanol.

Named the SGX Platts Methanol CFR China Swap and the SGX Platts Methanol CFR China Futures, they are now being listed with 12 consecutive contract months.

International traders want more transparency and better tools for price discovery and risk management to hedge methanol exposure, said Mr William Prajogo, SGX's petrochemical product manager. He added that Platts has a "widely accepted" benchmark for the physical market for methanol.

The launch broadens SGX's other petrochemical products, which serve as offshore tools for forward price discovery.

"Across our petrochemical suite, we have seen a 100 per cent compound annual growth rate every year for the past four years and we are expecting this trend to continue this year," Mr Prajogo said.

Methanol is used predominantly as a feedstock for olefins and formaldehyde production, as well as in direct fuel blending.

THE BUSINESS TIMES