SGX first-half profit up 0.8% to $342.7 million on robust stock market activity

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SGX CEO Loh Boon Chye said securities daily average traded value rose 20 per cent year on year to $1.51 billion, the highest in five years.

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Exchange (SGX) on Feb 5 reported net profit rose 0.8 per cent to $342.7 million for the first half year to Dec 31.

When adjusted to exclude certain non-cash and non-recurring items that has less bearing on its operating performance, first-half profit hit $357.1 million, up 11.6 per cent from the same period a year ago, SGX said .

Its group chief executive Loh Boon Chye said: “We achieved our strongest half-year performance, driven by sustained growth across our multi-asset business.

“The resilience of our trusted platform has enabled market participants to diversify their investments and manage risk in a challenging global environment.”

He added that SGX is confident in delivering medium-term revenue growth of 6 per cent to 8 per cent, alongside sustainable shareholder returns.

It declared an interim quarterly dividend of 11 cents per share, payable on Feb 24. This brings total dividends in the first half to 21.75 cents per share, up 20.8 per cent year on year.

SGX said it is confident it can continue to deliver the 0.25 cents quarterly dividend increase until the end of the 2028 financial year, as previously guided.

Mr Loh said activity in the stock market has been robust, supported by the measures by the review group set up by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) in August 2024.

The review group recommended a slew of measures in 2025, such as the equity market development programme that plans to allocate $5 billion to asset managers to boost liquidity in the market.

Mr Loh noted that the securities daily average traded value rose 20 per cent year on year to $1.51 billion, the highest in five years.

The pipeline of initial public offerings (IPOs) and retail participation have also hit a four-year high, he added.

“Our efforts are continuing into the second half, as we work closely with the MAS and ecosystem partners to sustain this momentum,” he said.

Beyond listed markets, SGX’s foreign exchange or FX business has also scaled further, with client acquisition and platform adoption pushing average daily volumes to a new high of US$180 billion, Mr Loh noted.

“Our technology capabilities in this space are also delivering greater value to clients,” he said.

By segments, SGX’s fixed income, currencies and commodities saw net revenue rise by 12.5 per cent to $178.9 million.

This segment accounts for around a quarter of SGX’s total net revenue.

Meanwhile, the cash net revenue from SGX’s equities segment jumped 16.2 per cent to $223.9 million, accounting for around 32 per cent of total net revenue.

SGX recorded 15 new equity listings which raised $3 billion, a marked increase over the five listings raising $19.7 million in the same period a year ago.

Secondary equity funds raised were $1.5 billion.

However, equities derivatives saw net revenue decline by 5.6 per cent to $167.4 million.

On the other hand, the platform and others segment saw net revenue increase by 6.8 per cent to $125.2 million.

SGX said its expenses guidance for the 2026 financial year remains at a 4 per cent to 6 per cent increase, while capital expenditure guidance for the 2026 financial year remains at $90 million to $95 million.

SGX shares were down 27 cents or 1.5 per cent to $17.48 as at 10.06am, after its results announcement.