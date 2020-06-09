SGX: ETF, securities turnover up in May on reopening

As more countries emerge from Covid-19 lockdowns, optimism over economic stimulus partly drove increases in market turnover value for exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and securities last month.

The reopening of economies around the world also lifted sentiment in equity markets, even as the pandemic continues to cloud global growth outlook, said the Singapore Exchange (SGX) yesterday in its latest monthly market statistics report.

The market turnover value for ETFs last month surged 73 per cent year on year to $302 million, as the SPDR Straits Times Index ETF traded nearly three times higher year on year at $88 million, on the back of $57 million in net inflows during the month.

Total securities market turnover value rose 17 per cent year on year to $27.2 billion, while securities' daily average value on the bourse climbed 37 per cent year on year to $1.51 billion.

With calmer Asian equity markets, SGX said institutional investors sought to reposition their portfolios to capture potential growth opportunities.

SGX's derivatives franchise saw gains amid increased portfolio demand in foreign exchange (FX) and commodities, as United States-China tensions drove risk management in currencies.

Total traded volume of FX futures on SGX rose 17 per cent month on month to two million contracts, while commodities volume rebounded 25 per cent month on month in May to 2.16 million contracts.

THE BUSINESS TIMES