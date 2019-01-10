SGX daily securities turnover down 13% in December

The daily average value of securities traded on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) last month fell 13 per cent year on year to $837 million, according to the latest data by the market operator. Against November, daily average securities turnover slid 19 per cent.

Total securities market turnover stood at $16.7 billion over December's 20 trading days. This figure is down 22 per cent month on month, and down 13 per cent year on year. There were 21 trading days in November, and 20 in December 2017.

The total market capitalisation value of the 741 listed companies on the SGX stood at $936.87 billion at the end of last month.

There were two Catalist listings during the month.

Medical support services company, Medinex, made its debut on Dec 7. The counter had an initial offer price of 25 cents per share, and raised gross proceeds of $7.5 million. The second listing was medtech firm Biolidics, which debuted on Dec 19. The stock had a listing price of 28 cents, and raised gross proceeds of $7.7 million during its initial public offering.

Last month, there were also 28 new bond listings, which raised $14.2 billion. Total derivatives volume was 18.35 million, up 17 per cent year on year, but down 7 per cent from November.

For the full year, derivatives volume rose to a record 217.4 million last year, up 22 per cent from 2017. The market turnover of all securities products also rose, by 22 per cent to $23.5 billion.