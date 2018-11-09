SGX daily average value up 9% in October from September, but down 7% on year

SINGAPORE - The daily average value of securities traded on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) in October stood at $1.06 billion, which was up 9 per cent from September's figure, but down 7 per cent from October 2017.

Total securities market turnover came to $24.3 billion over October's 23 trading days, a 25 per cent increase over September but up just 1 per cent from a year ago. There were 20 trading days in September 2018 while there were 21 in October 2017.

Stock trading accounted for most of the traded value on the SGX, while structured warrants and daily leveraged certificates (DLCs) made up a smaller portion. DLCs were launched on the Singapore bourse in July 2017.

Market turnover value of exchange traded funds (ETFs) was $245 million in October, up 31 per cent from September's figure. However, the figure is 51 per cent lower compared to October 2017.

Market turnover value of structured warrants and DLCs was $1.82 billion in October, 27 per cent higher than September, and 11 per cent more than a year ago.

The total market capitalisation value of the 744 companies listed on the SGX stood at $922.5 billion as at end-October.

Last month saw one new listing on the SGX, that of MeGroup on the Catalist board on Oct 31.

MeGroup is a Malaysian automotive components manufacturer for manufacturers like Honda, Perodua, Mazda and Proton.

There were 156 new bond listings that raised some $39.29 billion in October.

Total derivatives volume was 22 million - an all time high for the Singapore bourse. The figure is up 19 per cent from September 2018, and 47 per cent higher year on year.