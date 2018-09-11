SGX daily average traded value up 0.3% in August

The daily average value of securities traded on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) last month stood at $1.12 billion, up 0.3 per cent from July's figure, but down 5 per cent from August last year.

Total securities market turnover stood at $23.5 billion over last month's 21 trading days, down 4 per cent from July and 9 per cent from August last year. There were 22 trading days in both July this year and August last year.

Stock trading accounts for most of the traded value on the SGX, while structured warrants and Daily Leveraged Certificates (DLCs) make up a smaller portion.

Market turnover value of exchange traded funds (ETFs) was $379 million last month, up by just over two times from July and increasing 72 per cent from August last year. Last month also saw the listing of Nikko AM SGD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF on the SGX.

Market turnover value of structured warrants and DLCs was $1.82 billion last month, down 22 per cent from July, but up 9 per cent from the year-ago value. DLCs were launched on the Singapore bourse in July last year.

The total market capitalisation value of the 745 companies listed on the SGX stood at $970.24 billion at the end of last month.

There was one new listing on the SGX last month, that of home-grown Synagie Corporation, which listed on the Catalist board on Aug 8. Synagie, which provides e-commerce solutions for businesses in the body, beauty and baby sectors, raised $11.6 million during its initial public offering.

There were 94 new bond listings last month, raising $32.36 billion.

Total derivatives volume was 18.79 million, up 11 per cent from July and up 18 per cent from August last year.