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SGX board lot reduction kicks in for 11 stocks, including the three S’pore banks

The initial 11 stocks included in the board lot size reduction exercise accounted for 35% of trading activity on SGX in the first six months of 2026.

SINGAPORE – Investors will now find it more affordable to buy the pricier stocks on the Singapore Exchange, as the board lot size reduction for an initial 11 stocks kicked in on Oct 5.

These stocks are: DBS, Great Eastern Holdings, Haw Par Corporation, Jardine Cycle & Carriage, Jardine Matheson Holdings, Keppel, OCBC, Prudential, SGX, UOB and Venture Corporation.

They accounted for 35% of trading activity on SGX in the first six months of 2026.

For stocks that are priced between $10 and $100 a share, the minimum trading quantity has been cut from 100 units to 10 units.

And if a stock trades on the bourse with a price above $100, the minimum trading size will be just one unit.

Besides stocks, the changes will also cover stapled securities, real estate investment trusts, business trusts, company warrants – excluding special purpose acquisition company warrants – as well as depository receipts and depository shares.

SGX said the board lot size reductions will remain even if the stocks fall below the $10 or $100 thresholds.

The Straits Times Index was trading slightly higher by 0.15% during the morning trading session of Oct 5.

It hit 5,643.21 at around 11.40am, just before the noon break.

DBS, one of the stocks on SGX’s initial list for board lot reduction, saw prices rise by 0.43% to trade at $77.53 just before noon.

However, OCBC and UOB both saw prices fall slightly. OCBC was trading down 0.32% at $31.54, while UOB was trading 1.16% lower at $42.61.

SGX had said the board lot revision is expected to lower barriers to market participation and improve affordability for retail investors.

The bourse will also conduct a review every quarter to see if additional instruments can qualify for the reduced board lot size.

The next review will take place in January 2027. It will take into consideration daily closing prices from July 2026 to December 2026.

SGX noted that any changes to the board lot size will be announced within the first five trading days after the end of each calendar quarter.