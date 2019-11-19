SGX bags excellence award on regulation for 2nd year

The Singapore Exchange (SGX) has won an Exchange Of The Year award for excellence for the second year running.

The award from Regulation Asia, which tracks and analyses financial regulation across the region, recognises SGX for its targeted approach to market regulation and for demonstrating a commitment to moving to a "community" approach.

SGX was also cited for its willingness to work with the industry to raise standards across the board.

This included its partnerships with property and business valuation experts to improve the way company assets are valued.

The exchange has run initiatives with the financial service sector to deter market misconduct, the statement added.

It also created its Surveillance Handbooks and Dashboard, said SGX RegCo chief executive Tan Boon Gin, and adopted the use of notices of compliance and trading restrictions to tackle matters of key concern to the market as early as possible. "We will continue learning and working with stakeholders so as to... try to counter any wrongdoers," he said.

The Regulation Asia Awards asked firms for submissions on client wins, new technologies and specific projects, and solutions designed to meet changing regulatory requirements.

These were assessed by Regulation Asia's editorial team and evaluated by an external panel of 10 judges comprising experts from banks, associations, law firms and consulting firms.