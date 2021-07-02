SGX appoints Singapore Land Authority chairman as independent director

The Singapore Exchange (SGX) yesterday appointed Singapore Land Authority chairman Yeoh Oon Jin as an independent non-executive director to its board with immediate effect.

Mr Yeoh was formerly executive chairman of PwC Singapore, where he had served since 1986 before his retirement from the group on Wednesday.

SGX also announced that board members Kwa Chong Seng and Kevin Kwok will be considered non-independent from Sept 20 this year, on account of each having completed nine consecutive years of service on the bourse's board.

With this, independent non-executive director Beh Swan Gin will be appointed as SGX's lead independent director, also from Sept 20.

He was recently appointed chairman of the nominating and governance committee (NGC) with effect from June 15 this year.

Mr Yeoh will serve as the bourse's audit committee chairman as well as a member of the risk management committee with effect from Sept 1.

He will replace Mr Kwok, who steps down from his position as chairman of the audit committee but remains a member.

Meanwhile, Mr Kwa has stepped down as chairman of the NGC and of the remuneration and staff development committee (RSDC), but remains a member of both committees. Mr Lim Chin Hu succeeds him as chairman of the RSDC, effective yesterday.

Shares in SGX closed trading yesterday nine cents lower at $11.09.

THE BUSINESS TIMES