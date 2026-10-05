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SGX and partners roll out youth stock programme to lower barriers and equip young investors

The Youth Stock Ambassadors Programme will give selected young investors capital market education, practical exposure and opportunities to engage with the ecosystem.

SINGAPORE – A new initiative was launched on Oct 5 to get more young investors interested in the Singapore stock market.

Called the Youth Stock Ambassadors Programme, the initiative will give selected young investors capital market education, practical exposure and opportunities to engage with the ecosystem.

It was launched by the Singapore Exchange, Securities Association of Singapore and Securities Investors Association Singapore (SIAS).

It comes as the SGX kicked off its scheme on Oct 5 to make investing in higher-priced stocks more affordable for investors, with the reduction of board lot sizes for an initial 11 selected stocks.

The three organisations said in a statement: “Together, these initiatives lower the barriers to entry for investing, arm younger investors with more information on the Singapore stock market, and provide them the opportunity to access higher-value Singapore stocks with smaller amounts of initial capital.”

The new programme will be a youth-led platform that is open to students in tertiary institutions.

The students should have an interest in capital markets and investing.

The Securities Association of Singapore and SIAS will start by engaging the SIAS Youth Chapter to gather feedback and create the programme together.

Young investors who are selected as Youth Stock Ambassadors will receive capital market education and training, opportunities to engage with listed companies, as well as internships and mentorship.

These youth will also develop analytical, research and content creation skills.

“The programme aims to build a community of informed investors who can help inspire and support the next generation on their investment journeys,” the three organisations said.

Members of the Securities Association of Singapore will also work closely with SIAS to increase overall engagement with young investors, not just through the new programme.

Securities Association of Singapore chairman Wilson He said: “The reduction in board lot sizes is a positive step towards making Singapore equities more accessible, but it is only part of the equation.

“It must be complemented by investor education, access to quality research, mentorship, internship opportunities and practical market exposure.”

He added that the new scheme aims to empower young investors with the knowledge, confidence and support needed to become informed, long-term participants in Singapore’s capital markets.

He noted that the association’s member brokerages are also committed to supporting the reduced board lot roll-out through their own investor education and outreach initiatives.

SGX group head of global financial markets Ng Yao Loong said that building the next generation of investors goes beyond making Singapore equities more accessible.

“The Youth Stock Ambassadors Programme provides opportunities for young investors to engage with listed companies and market practitioners, helping them build informed investing habits and a longer-term perspective,” he added.

Meanwhile, SIAS vice-president Ang Hao Yao noted that an issue among young investors is that they may be overwhelmed by the amount of available information. They also need to build a strong foundation in investment principles and knowledge.

“For many, the amount needed to get started on investing in Singapore stocks can be a real barrier. With the launch of reduced board lot sizes, it lowers the entry point by making the Singapore market more approachable and creates an opportunity to build sound investing habits earlier,” he said.

Tay Jingxuan, an executive committee member at the Singapore Institute of Technology’s Investment and Commerce Club, said that the lot size reduction is a timely opportunity for students and young adults to begin their investment journey early.

“While many young individuals recognise the importance of early investing, capital constraints often pose a significant barrier,” she added.

“For many students, setting aside a few thousand dollars to start building positions in blue-chip stocks can be difficult, given our limited savings and inconsistent part-time income.”

She added that the board lot size reduction means that young investors may feel less intimidated when they want to invest, as they no longer have to commit a large portion of their personal capital with limited investing experience.

“Ultimately, it enhances market liquidity for existing investors while lowering the barrier to entry for new investors,” she said.