SGX and New Zealand exchange to explore global dairy derivatives tie-up

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - The Singapore Exchange (SGX) and New Zealand's Exchange (NZX) on Tuesday (Oct 13) signed a non-binding agreement for a global partnership to grow together NZX's dairy derivatives market.

The deal involves exploring the listing of NZX's suite of dairy derivatives contracts on SGX's trading and clearing platforms, the Singapore bourse said in a statement.

"This would see NZX bring its dairy product development expertise and client relationships, while leveraging SGX's global market connectivity, strong Asian presence and international distribution, to scale growth and liquidity in the trading of dairy derivatives," it added.

Market participants can also expect "augmented access" via current and new trading and clearing channels.

SGX chief executive officer Loh Boon Chye said the partnership "demonstrates that exchanges can collaborate for mutual benefit and the betterment of the wider industry".

He added: "We believe our successful commodities derivatives franchise, with its established infrastructure and ecosystem, coupled with our global distribution network and strong Asian footprint, will enable us to work with NZX to fuel growth in the dairy derivatives market."

NZX launched its dairy derivatives market in 2010, and has since grown the contract suite to include eight futures and options across dairy ingredients such as whole milk powder, skim milk powder, butter and anhydrous milk fat, as well as liquid NZ milk price contracts. The bourse has five member firms connected to the market and two independent software providers.

Mr Mark Peterson, the CEO of NZX, said the partnership "offers a further acceleration in liquidity for our global dairy derivatives contracts by harnessing greater access via SGX's global network of trading and clearing firms, while leveraging NZX's dairy market expertise, insight and ongoing marketing and sales in a franchise that has been built from the ground up".

Over the coming months, NZX and SGX will consult their respective market participants and stakeholders, and seek regulatory approvals related to the proposed partnership. If all goes well, the partnership is expected to be confirmed in the first half of 2021.