Shares in Chinese AI firm SenseTime dive as much as 51% in Hong Kong after lockup expires

HONG KONG (BLOOMBERG) - SenseTime Group slumped as much as 51 per cent in Hong Kong trading on Thursday (June 30), after a lockup of its shares expired following its initial public offering (IPO).

The company dropped to trade at as low as HK$2.91 apiece, the lowest ever and below its initial public offering price of HK$3.85.

A lockup on a portion of the stock owned by cornerstone investors and shareholders - amounting to 23.4 billion of shares - expired on Wednesday.

"SenseTime's average liquidity looks very low, and it's also subject to US sanctions. That means its investor base is probably more concentrated, so the impact of lockup expiry is higher," said Mr Ling Vey-Sern, senior analyst at Union Bancaire Privee.

The Chinese artificial intelligence software-maker joined a list of technology companies that have seen insiders selling their shares after a strong rebound since mid-March.

This week, Tencent Holdings' major backer announced it will further cut its stake in the company.

In May, JD Health International controller Richard Liu sold his stake in the company.

Selling pressure is not removed for SenseTime as another block of shares owned by its shareholders is set to expire near the end of this year, Bloomberg-compiled data shows.

The stock has rallied 18 per cent since mid-April through Wednesday.

It shows that stakeholders are not optimistic on SenseTime's outlook said Mr Marvin Chen, a strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence.

"There were concerns on growth outlook and earnings potential during the IPO. Also, early IPO investors in SenseTime should have been well aware of the potential risks and volatility due to potential US blacklists and bans."

SenseTime, China's most valuable private AI firm, was one of the highest-profile targets of sanctions from the United States aimed at containing China's tech rise.

Like Huawei Technologies and Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp, the company was regarded as a national champion, a leader in a burgeoning field considered key to establishing China's tech credentials globally.