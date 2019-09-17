Sembmarine's Brazil shipyard completes FPSO vessel for Petrobas consortium

SINGAPORE - Sembcorp marine (Sembmarine) said its wholly owned and operated Brazilian subsidiary, Estaleiro Jurong Aracruz (EJA), has completed its first floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) project.

The newbuild FPSO vessel, P-68, left the shipyard on Tuesday (Sept 17) and will be deployed to the ultra-deepwater Berbigão and Sururu fields in Brazil's Santos Basin.

The vessel was constructed for Tupi BV, a consortium comprising Petrobras Netherlands, Total Brazil Services, BG Gas Netherlands Holdings (Shell), and Galp Sinopec Brazil Services (Petrogal).

Measuring 316 metres long and 54 metres wide, P-68 will produce up to 150,000 barrels of oil per day. It has a 1.6-million-barrel storage capacity and can accommodate 154 persons.

EJA's work scope for the vessel included fabricating six modules, pipe-racks and a flare, and integrating them on the vessel along with other free issue items. It also executed carry-over works on the hull, which was built by another shipyard.

EJA is capable of taking on full engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning work for large-scale offshore projects. It also offers vessel repair and upgrade solutions. The 82.5-hectare facility employs up to 4,400 workers at peak periods.

After P-68, the shipyard will complete the P-71 FPSO modules fabrication and integration project for Tupi BV.

Shares of Sembcorp Marine were trading flat at $1.30 as at 9.38am on Tuesday, after the announcement was made.