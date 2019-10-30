SembMarine's 3D-printing methods get quality assurance nod

Sembcorp Marine's 3D-printing procedures and specifications for components used in its construction and repair projects have received endorsement from quality assurance and risk management company DNV GL.

The endorsement paves the way for the group to unlock significant efficiencies and reduce supply chain risks by reducing its reliance on external procurement, the mainboard-listed company said yesterday.

The DNV GL certifications endorse SembMarine's use of 3D-printing technology for repairing non-critical parts, such as worn-out metal sleeves used in pumps, and for fabricating bevel gear sets for machinery applications.

The technology also reduces material wastage and improves sustainability of the company's operations, SembMarine added.

The group said that to develop 3D printing for offshore and marine applications, it worked with DNV GL, the Singapore Institute of Manufacturing Technology under the Agency for Science, Technology and Research, the National Additive Manufacturing Innovation Cluster, Nanyang Technological University and commercial additive manufacturer 3D Metalforge.

SembMarine president and chief executive Wong Weng Sun said: "The DNV GL certifications help us work towards a 3D-printing regime that lets SembMarine custom-make components, improve their design and quality, and mitigate external procurement constraints on cost, lead time and availability - for instance, parts for a repair job that may be expensive, obsolete, not in stock or no longer in production."

SembMarine shares closed down 3.52 per cent at $1.37 yesterday.