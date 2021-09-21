Sembmarine uses last $160m of $600m cash proceeds from 2020 rights issue

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - Sembcorp Marine (Sembmarine) has fully utilised the last $160 million of $600 million in cash proceeds raised from its $2.1 billion rights issue in 2020.

In a bourse filing to the Singapore Exchange on Tuesday morning (Sept 21), the group said the cash was used for working capital purposes as intended.

The bulk of it, or $66 million, used to pay for subcontractors' labour services. $58 million was deployed as payment for materials and equipment, while the outstanding $36 million was used as payment for employees' payroll expenses.

Earlier this year in June, Sembmarine proposed another rights issue of up to 18.83 billion new shares at $0.08 per share, based on three new shares for every two existing shares held.

This raised questions from the Securities Investors Association (Singapore) or Sias, who questioned the group's basis for its rights issue price and queried the total rights proceeds and utilisation of the $1.5 billion raised.

Sembmarine has clarified that net proceeds from the rights issue will not be used to fund the potential merger between Keppel O&M and Sembmarine. Instead, it intends to use proceeds from the 2021 rights issue to strengthen its balance sheet and to enhance its liquidity position resulting from the severe impact of Covid-19.

The group's latest rights issue exercise closed on Sept 14 with valid acceptances for 15.9 billion or 84.2 per cent of the rights shares on offer. Excess applications were made for 6.3 billion rights shares, or 33.5 per cent of the total rights shares available.

Temasek Holdings will take up 49.3 per cent of the rights issue, which will raise the state investor's stake in Sembmarine to 46.6 per cent from 42.6 per cent. It also means Temasek will need to make a compliance offer for all shares of Sembmarine that it does not already own.

Shares of Sembmarine closed 0.2 or 2.4 per cent lower at 8.2 cents on Monday.