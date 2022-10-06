Sembmarine snags $4.4 b shipbuilding contract from Petrobras

Sembcorp Marine (Sembmarine) on Wednesday said its subsidiary won a US$3.1 billion (S$4.4 billion) engineering, procurement and construction contract via an international tender from Brazilian state-owned oil and gas producer Petroleo Brasileiro (Petrobras).

This is for a P-82 floating, production, storage and offloading vessel, which will be one of the largest vessels to be deployed in the Buzios field – an 853 sq km ultra-deepwater oil and gas field about 180km off the coast of Rio de Janeiro in Brazil.