SembMarine sinks into the red with $77.7m Q4 loss

Reduced business activity sent Sembcorp Marine (SembMarine) into the red for the fourth quarter, it reported yesterday.

Net losses came in at $77.7 million for the three months to Dec 31, from earnings of $5.9 million in the same period a year earlier.

Loss per share stood at 3.72 cents for the quarter, from an earnings per share of 0.28 cent previously.

Turnover fell 31.7 per cent to $623.5 million owing to lower revenue recognition from rig and floater projects, mitigated by higher repairs and upgrades sales.

Net losses widened to $137.2 million for the 12 months from $74.1 million a year earlier, while revenue was down 41 per cent to $2.88 billion.

No dividend was recommended for the full year.

SembMarine said that despite difficult market conditions, it secured new contracts of $1.49 billion last year, up on the $1.18 billion for 2018.

It noted that activity remains low for all segments except repairs and upgrades. It also expects the trend of losses to continue this year.

The repairs and upgrades unit continues to improve, underpinned by international regulations requiring installation of ballast water treatment systems and gas scrubbers.

Supply chain disruptions due to the Covid-19 crisis could affect projects, it added. Competition remains intense for all divisions.

SembMarine closed down 3.3 per cent to $1.20 yesterday.

