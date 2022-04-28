Sembmarine shares sink, Keppel Corp rises on O&M merger deal

SINGAPORE - Shares of Sembcorp Marine (Sembmarine) fell as much as 19 per cent on Thursday (April 28), while those of Keppel Corporation rose as much as 3.8 per cent, a day after the companies announced the proposed merger of Keppel Offshore & Marine (O&M) with Sembmarine.

The combination would result in one of the world's largest offshore energy players worth $8.7 billion.

After the initial sharp moves when the stocks resumed trading on Thursday morning, Sembmarine at 10.23am was trading down 11.45 per cent at 11.6 cents, while Keppel was up 1.2 per cent at $6.74.

Sembmarine was the most heavily traded counter by volume, with 723.45 million shares changing hands.

Analysts see Keppel as potentially a big winner from the proposed O&M merger.

The merger would help Keppel realise about $9.4 billion in value. This includes $500 million in cash from Keppel O&M to settle outstanding interest and partial redemption of certain perpetual securities previously issued to Keppel. It also includes $4.05 billion from the sale of Keppel O&M's legacy rigs and associated receivables to a separate company that will be 90 per cent owned by other investors, with Keppel holding a 10 per cent stake.

Keppel will also get a bigger share - 56 per cent - of the new entity arising from the merger, while Sembmarine shareholders will own 44 per cent.