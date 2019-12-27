SembMarine secures two oil platform contracts for $550m

Rigbuilder Sembcorp Marine has won two contracts worth about $550 million to build platforms at two oilfields, it said yesterday.

The first will involve working with its customer, North Oil Company, to make two well-head platforms for its Al Shaheen oilfield in Qatar.

Al Shaheen is the largest oilfield in Qatar and contributes 45 per cent of the country's oil production, said SembMarine.

The second contract is to build platforms and bridges for Total E&P Danmark.

These platforms, due to be ready by the first quarter of 2021, will replace in part ageing facilities in the Tyra field in the Danish North Sea over the next 25 years.

SembMarine said Tyra will produce enough gas to power 1.5 million homes in Denmark after its redevelopment.

The contracts are not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets per share and earnings per share of SembMarine for the financial year ending Dec 31.

SembMarine shares closed up 2.3 per cent at $1.31 yesterday.

