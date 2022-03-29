Sembmarine records 3 straight years of losses but meets criteria to avoid watch-list

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - Marine and offshore engineering group Sembcorp Marine (Sembmarine) on Tuesday (March 29) gave notice that it recorded three consecutive years of pre-tax losses, based on its audited full-year consolidated accounts.

The group's six-month average daily market capitalisation was $2.64 billion as at March 28, which means the group still meets the financial entry criteria to avoid being placed on the Singapore Exchange's (SGX) watch-list.

Firms are placed on the SGX watch-list if they record losses for the three latest consecutive financial years and have an average daily market cap of under $40 million over the last six months.

Prior to its announcement, Sembmarine shares had ended Monday at a seven-month high of 10.3 cents, up 0.9 cent or 9.6 per cent.

On March 23, the group announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary won a contract to construct a wind turbine installation vessel. It did not disclose the value of the contract.

In February, Sembmarine posted a net loss of $523.3 million for its second half ended December 2021, widening from a $390.4 million loss a year earlier, as challenges from the Covid-19 pandemic weighed on its operations.

Sembmarine has been issuing notices for three consecutive years of pre-tax losses for the past two years. Its six-monthly average daily market capitalisation was $1.9 billion as at March 30, 2021, and $2.4 billion as at April 2, 2020.